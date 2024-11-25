‘You’d Have Won by More If I Campaigned’: Ajit Pawar's Lighthearted Remark to Nephew Rohit at Karad, Video Goes Viral

Ajit Pawar severed all ties with the NCP and Sharad Pawar, taking the party name and symbol to join the NDA alliance, known as Mahayuti in Maharashtra, where he secured 41 seats in the state assembly election, while the NCP won only 10. Ajit’s nephew, Rohit Pawar, won the Karjat Jamkhed seat by a narrow margin of 127,676 votes against BJP's Ram Shankar Shinde. Despite their rivalry, their familial bond remains strong, as evidenced by a humorous encounter after the elections. Ajit jokingly asked Rohit to bow before him and suggested that if he had campaigned for him, Rohit would have won by a larger margin. A video of their light-hearted exchange has gone viral on social media.

On the anniversary of Yashwantrao Chavan's death, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited his memorial at Preeti Sangama on Monday morning to pay his respects. During this visit, he met MLA Rohit Pawar, who fell at Ajitdada's feet. Ajitdada congratulated him with a teasing remark, sparking political discussions between them.

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar also visited the memorial that morning, accompanied by Rohit Pawar. After greeting each other, Sharad Pawar left, while Rohit interacted with the media. As Rohit was exiting, Ajit Pawar arrived. Upon their encounter, Rohit fell at Ajitdada's feet again, and Ajit congratulated him on his election. He then quipped, "If you had read my speech briefly, you would know if I held a meeting," prompting laughter from both.

Ajit Pawar and Rohit Pawar shared a warm moment during their meeting in Karad. Rohit sought blessings by bowing at Ajit Pawar's feet, who responded with his blessings and a touch of playful humor.



What Exactly Happened?

Rohit Pawar and Ajit Pawar met, and Rohit extended his hand, to which Ajit replied, "Majah darshan ghe" (Have darshan...), prompting Rohit to bow and greet him. After Rohit bowed, Ajit dada remarked, "If I had held public meetings, you would have won by a larger margin. Best of luck."

Mahayuti Won Elections with Bigger Margin

The Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde), and Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP, achieved a significant victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, securing 235 out of 288 seats. This marks one of the largest victories for any party or coalition in recent history, according to Prime Minister Modi. The opposition coalition, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's faction of Shiv Sena, and Sharad Pawar's NCP, managed to win only 46 seats, a significant setback compared to previous elections.

With the election results declared, discussions regarding the next Chief Minister are underway within the Mahayuti alliance, with expectations that they will form the government promptly due to their substantial majority