Parliament Winter Session 2024: John Brittas Submits Zero-Hour Notice, Seeks Financial Aid for Wayanad Landslide Victims

With the winter session of Parliament commencing today, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has given Zero-hour Notice and demanded Special Financial assistance from the Union Government for Wayanad landslide Victims in Kerala.

The 2024 Wayanad landslides were a series of devastating landslides that struck Punjirimattom, Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Vellarimala villages in Meppadi Panchayat, Vythiri Taluk, Wayanad district, Kerala, during the early hours of July 30, 2024. Triggered by relentless heavy rains, the landslides caused hillsides to collapse, destroying the areas below. The disaster ranks among the deadliest in Kerala's history, with over 420 fatalities, 397 injuries, and 118 individuals reported missing.

The Parliament session begins today, with key issues, including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill, scheduled for discussion. The session will run until December 20. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will remain adjourned on November 26 to observe 'Constitution Day'.

The Parliament session will also see the introduction, consideration, and passing of several key bills, including the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of Goa Bill, the Bills of Lading Bill, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill.