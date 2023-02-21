Sanjay Raut claims 'death threats' from CM Shinde group

Mumbai, Feb 21 Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday claimed to be getting death threats from a contract killer allegedly hired by Thane MP Shrikant Shinde, the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

He has brought the matter to the notice of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home ministry, in a letter sent on Tuesday.

Raut, who is also the Sena-UBT's chief spokesperson, said that in recent times, there has been an increase in threats and attacks on elected representatives which goes contrary to the traditions of Maharashtra.

"After the change of power in the state, my entire security has been withdrawn. I have no complaints over that. Such political decisions keep happening. Security of the peoples' representatives concerns the state government and the home department is competent to handle it," he said.

"Yet, I wish to bring to your notice a serious issue. I have learnt that a dreaded mafia don of Thane, Raja Thakur has been given a contract by MP Shrikant Shinde to target me. Given the current political scenario in the state, it is imperative to keep you updated on this," Raut contended.

Before Raut, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dr. Jitendra Awhad had last week claimed threats to eliminate him and his family members, while this week, former CM and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan has also alleged of a conspiracy to finish him off.

Party sources said that Raut has also written to the Thane police naming Shinde and others who are allegedly threatening him, though there has been no reaction from the government side yet.

