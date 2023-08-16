Sanjay Raut claims Sharad Pawar will not join hands with BJP in his lifetime

Sanjay Raut, a member of the Shiv Sena (UBT) party, asserted today that Sharad Pawar, the founder of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), will not join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) throughout his lifetime.

Talking to reporters, Mr Raut further claimed a prime minister of the opposition INDIA alliance will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi next year 2024 and the country is waiting for that auspicious moment. I don't think Sharad Pawar will join hands with the BJP till the time he lives. He is rebuilding his party, the Rajya Sabha member said.

A meeting between Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is his nephew, at the residence of a businessman in Pune on Saturday has created a buzz in political circles. Asked whether Ajit Pawar gave any offer to Sharad Pawar during the meeting, Raut said, When did Ajit Pawar become so big to give an offer to Sharad Pawar.

It is Sharad Pawar who made Ajit Pawar. Sharad Pawar has been the chief minister of the state for four terms and served as the Union minister multiple times, Raut added. His remarks came days after an editorial in the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana said the frequent meetings between Sharad Pawar and his nephew were tarnishing the image of the NCP founder.