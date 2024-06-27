Sanjay Raut Criticizes President Droupadi Murmu's Parliament Address as Dominated by PM Modi's Agenda

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticized President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint session of both Houses of Parliament, claiming that for the past decade, it has effectively been Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address rather than that of the President.

"This is no longer a Presidential address. This has been the PM Modi address for past 10 years. Whatever Modi ji wants will come out in her speech," Raut said. "It is a minority government, Modi ji has already lost the majority, but there is no mention of it. Even after 50 years, they are talking about an Emergency, there has been an Emergency in this country for 10 years, remove that," he added.

Raut's comments underscore his belief that the President's address echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda rather than conveying an independent Presidential message.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu assured the nation during her address to the joint session of both Houses of Parliament that significant economic and social decisions, along with historic steps, would be announced in the upcoming Parliament sessions through the Union Budget.