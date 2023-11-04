Sanjay Raut expresses concerns over alleged drug trade links and questions Maha govt's involvement

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut raised concerns about the alleged connection between the drug trade in Maharashtra and the state government. Raut questioned whether the wires of the drug trade were linked to the governance of Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde.

He specifically pointed to the recent warm welcome extended to YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav, who has been accused in the Noida rave party snake venom supply case.

"The biggest drug mafia of this country who sells snake venom, which is used in rave parties. He (Elvish Yadav) came to the CM's residence. He was welcomed and performed Lord Ganapati Aarti. Are the wires of the drug trade that is happening in Maharashtra connected to the (state) government? Does CM not have intelligence about who comes to your residence? The nation wants to know because this drug case is related to the nation," Raut told ANI.

Earlier, on September 24, Elvish Yadav and several other celebrities visited the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. However, the controversy surrounding Elvish Yadav has brought attention