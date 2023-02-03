Sanjay Raut files defamation case against Narayan Rane

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut's lawyer said that Raut had sent a defamation notice Union Minister Narayan Rane for making 'defamatory', 'malicious' and 'false' remarks about him at Konkan Festival in January. Earlier, Narayan Rane's son Nilesh Rane said that he will beat up Sanjay Raut whenever they meet. Narayan Rane said that he had made Raut an MP at the behest of Balasaheb Thackeray and further said that doing so had been a sin.

Rane's younger son, Nilesh Rane said in a tweet, "Sanjay Raut will drown Uddhav Thackeray. The language used by that beggar Sanjay Raut will be answered in the same language. Will not answer at all, I will beat Sanjay Raut wherever I meet, that's for sure. And tell that *** Uddhav Thackeray as well, if he trusts you, then half is already finished, it will not take much time to finish the rest." It is believed that Nilesh's tweet can bring a new boil in the politics of the state.