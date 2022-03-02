Sanjay Raut: If no crime committed, why is Kirit Somaiya-Neil Somaiya moving court for anticipatory bail?



Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has once again attacked BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, saying that this father and son duo will go to jail. Raut also reiterated the misuse of central machinery. The NCB's SIT also clarified that there was no evidence that Aryan Khan was involved in any drug racket. Speaking in this regard, Sanjay Raut has said that it has been revealed that the NCB has fabricated in the Aryan Khan case.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "Those who make big talk, misuse the central machinery, will all go to jail. The Maharashtra government, the investigative machinery here and the police are capable of investigating many things." Raut also said that Neil Somaiya's pre-arrest bail application was rejected. He went on to say, "When I held my first press conference, I told him that the father-son duo would go to jail. Until now, you were threatening others. I will send him to jail. So why are you rushing for pre-arrest bail?" No case has been registered yet."

"If no crime committed, why is the father-son duo (Kirit Somaiya-Neil)* moving court for anticipatory bail? Mark my words this father-son & some more people who misuse Central agencies will be going to jail. Maharashtra govt capable of doing so: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena.

"There is not a single case. There are many cases in which these fathers and sons are going to jail. Along with that, there are many officials, scams perpetrated by the Central Investigation Agency. Some of these cases I have handed over to the Prime Minister's Office. I have them. When the convention is over, I will come forward and tell them."

