Sanjay Raut in ED custody: Sanjay Raut thanks opposition for their support

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who is in ED custody in the Patra chawl scam case, has sent a letter to his allies. Congress and other opposition parties had condemned the ED action against him. After that, today it has come to light that Sanjay Raut wrote a letter to thank them. Sanjay Raut expressed his determination that he will fight against this oppression.

It is reported that Sanjay Raut has written a letter to Congress group leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and other party leaders. Among them, a letter written to Kharge has come to light. "I take this opportunity to thank you for showing support to me through your words, your actions and your thoughts. Thank you for expressing solidarity with my party colleagues as well who raised this issue inside and out side the parliament."

Sanjay Raut said that he will continue to fight for what is right and neither will I bow down to this pressure nor break my resolve to see this fight through. Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray always said 'Do not cry, fight for what is right'. R

Raut said that the investigation agencies are taking action against him out of political revenge. However, Sanjay Raut also expressed his belief that with the support of late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, my family and well-wishers, we will get out of this difficult time soon.

