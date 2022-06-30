Sanjay Raut is in Shiv Sena, but he is doing half the work of NCP: Deepak Kesarkar

Targeting Sanjay Raut, rebels spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar on Thursday said, "Everyone knows that Prime Minister Modi has always had respect for Balasaheb Thackeray. Repeatedly, Sanjay Raut made statements insulting the top leaders. Uddhav Thackeray says, no personal criticism. But the fact is that Balasaheb's relationship with Matoshri was not supposed to be taken into account. Therefore, the less Sanjay Raut speaks, the better gets for the party."

"All the MLAs have discussed with Eknath Shinde. He is having discussions with every MLA. The next strategy is decided at the meeting. Whatever we do will be in the interest of Maharashtra. All his rights have been given to Eknath Shinde. An attempt was made to end the Shiv Sena party which was also vacated by Eknath Shinde. Shiv Sena is the identity of a Marathi man. Congress-NCP Shiv Sena was about to end. Was working to empower many defeated candidates. Everyone has expressed their grief to party chief Uddhav Thackeray. But the decision was too late," Kesarkar said.

"Meanwhile, the alliance that is being formed now is being formed by the people of Maharashtra. Therefore, Sanjay Raut should not use the language of stabbing a dagger in the back. If someone stabbed Uddhav Thackeray in the back, it was stabbed by people like Sanjay Raut. He gave the wrong advice. Sanjay Raut himself is in Shiv Sena, but he is doing half the work of NCP. At that time, they are stabbing the people in the back" said Deepak Kesarkar.