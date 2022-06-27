Sanjay Raut is trying to finish party on orders of Sharad Pawar: Shiv Sena rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar

Shiv Sena rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar tagrted Sanjay Raut over the political crisis he said, "Sanjay Raut is trying to finish the party on the orders of Sharad Pawar. NCP leaders would fire the gun using Raut’s shoulder... We won’t be finished, we won’t stop and won’t pull back until we take Maharashtra to new heights."

Also, Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde today took a jibe at Uddhav Thackeray's most vocal defender Sanjay Raut moments after he was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai for questioning tomorrow in a case of alleged money laundering."My best wishes to Sanjay Raut on ED summons," he said in Marathi, adding that the rebel faction will win the heated court battle over disqualifications.Shinde junior further said that the people of Maharashtra are noticing everything and will give a "fitting reply". He said all rebel MLAs will meet today to take a decision and then see what happens in the future.