Sanjay Raut Laments Prakash Ambedkar's Decision to Dissolve Alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT)

Following Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar's declaration that the alliance with Shiv Sena had dissolved, Sanjay Raut from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party described it as an "unilateral" and regrettable decision. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Raut highlighted that when Uddhav Thackeray and Prakash Ambedkar announced their alliance over a year ago, the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections were not the focal point.

Raut emphasized that the alliance was forged with sincere intentions. He expressed disappointment that Ambedkar didn't engage in discussions with Thackeray before making the announcement, describing it as a one-sided move. Raut urged Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, to reconsider his decision.

Additionally, Raut mentioned that the offer of four seats in Maharashtra from the Maha Vikas Aghadi to Prakash Ambedkar still stands. The Lok Sabha elections for the 48 seats in Maharashtra are scheduled to take place in five phases on April 19, and May 20, with vote counting slated for June 4.