Sanjay Raut On The Kashmir Files: 'We did not make 'Thackeray' movie tax free'

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has once again attacked BJP and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis for demanding to make 'The Kashmir Files' film tax-free. We have not even made the movie 'Thackeray' tax-free, said Raut. BJP MLAs in the legislature demanded that the movie 'The Kashmir Files' should be made tax free. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had also slammed the BJP in the Assembly. He reminded that movies like Mission Mangal, Tanaji, Panipat were made tax free. He said,"Central government must waive off GST on 'The Kashmir Files' movie instead of state making it tax-free."

At present, the future of democracy is in jeopardy. Opponents should not politicize the film. We made Thackeray movie. However, it was also not made tax free. "We have never politicized the Kashmir issue," Raut said.