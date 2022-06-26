"Sanjay Raut opens his mouth and Shiv Sena loses one MLA" says BJP's Mohit Kamboj

The number of Shiv Sena MLAs joining Minister Eknath Shinde's group is increasing. It has come to light that Minister Uday Samant has left for Guwahati. The minister was not reachable since morning. Sources said that Uday Samant left for Guwahati via Surat. ANI has tweeted about this. While the number of MLAs in Shindegat is increasing, on the other hand, Sanjay Raut is making harsh statements against the rebel MLAs.

So far, Uday Samant is the eighth minister in the Mahavikas Aghadi government after Eknath Shinde, Dada Bhuse, Abdul Sattar, Sandipan Bhumare, Gulabrao Patil, Bachchu Kadu and Shambhuraj Desai to join the Shinde group. With Samant's departure, it is being said that Aditya Thackeray is the only minister left in the Shiv Sena. Therefore, Shiv Sena has been hit hard. While the number of MLAs is declining, on the other hand, Sanjay Raut is giving fiery speeches and criticizing the rebels.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat had expressed his displeasure about Sanjay Raut in a letter. After that, Deepak Kesarkar, Abdul Sattar took the name directly and replied to them. Still, Sanjay Raut has been sharply critical of the rebel MLAs. From there, BJP leader and Mohit Kamboj, who is staying at a hotel in Guwahati, tweeted and targeted Sanjay Raut. As soon as Sanjay Raut opens his mouth, one Shiv Sena MLA becomes less, tweeted Kamboj.

"Sanjay Raut says, what kind of Hindutva does Abdul Sattar have? I joined the Shiv Sena under the leadership of Eknath Shinde. The saffron of Hindutva took over. But, as he was speaking, on TV, we are not slaves of anyone, we are not servants of anyone, we also have self-esteem, said rebel MLA Abdul Sattar criticizing Sanjay Raut. I am a 42-year-old politician. However, the way they speak to us is not the right way. We also have self-esteem. Abdul Sattar said that when 50 MLAs who are sitting here express their feelings, their body and mind get hurt. Efforts are also made to unite the Gram Panchayat members. We are MLAs, I am Minister of State. "But it doesn't feel right to talk about us," Sattar said.