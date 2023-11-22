Sanjay Raut questions role of Devendra Fadnavis as Maha home minister

On the eve of the memorial day for the late Bal Thackeray, a clash erupted between two factions within the Shiv Sena at Shivaji Park. Subsequent to the altercation, charges of molestation have been filed against certain members of Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party. Expressing displeasure, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut criticized Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, questioning his awareness of the state's affairs. "Does the home minister not know what transpires in the state? Is someone else effectively running the home ministry while Devendra Fadnavis remains unaware?" he inquired.

Regarding the cases lodged against Shiv Sainiks, Sanjay Raut remarked, Filing molestation charges against Shiv Sainiks in the aftermath of the street clashes is a misrepresentation of the Home Ministry's role. If the Home Minister fails to rectify this distortion, we will consider appropriate action. There was undeniably an effort to thwart those deemed traitors and politically corrupt at the memorial for the Shiv Sena chief. By filing cases against such Shiv Sainiks, you have demonstrated a skewed perspective. This distortion is tarnishing the image of Maharashtra. Nevertheless, no matter how many unfounded cases are brought against us, our fight will persist in both the legal arena and on the streets, asserted Raut.

Raut stated, Tensions in the state have escalated due to the Maratha and Dhangar reservation issues, and the chief minister and home minister are preoccupied with the upcoming assembly elections in five states. Consequently, they are departing from their state to engage in campaign activities.

