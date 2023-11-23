Sanjay Raut questions speaker's integrity and legal stand on disqualified MLAs

Sanjay Raut, a leader from the Shiv Sena (UBT), criticized Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar regarding the disqualification of MLAs. Raut further asserted that a significant number of MLAs and MPs from the Ajit Pawar and Shinde groups are likely to join the BJP.

If orders come from Delhi, they will go to Delhi. All these MLAs would have stayed at home if the verdict had been in line with the Constitution. They will follow Delhi's orders. While we have always respected the Speaker, does this individual deserve that respect? Do they genuinely uphold the law and the Constitution? It is a legal requirement to take action against MLAs who have left the party, but no decision has been made on it, alleged Raut.

Raut stated, A significant number of MLAs and MPs from the Ajit Pawar and Shinde factions are likely to join the BJP. If the BJP nominates them, they will contest under the lotus symbol. Those who departed from Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray will face defeat. I understand the mindset of the state's people, and they will not accept traitors.