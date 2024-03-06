Sanjay Raut Responds to Opposition Claims of Rashmi Thackeray Meeting PM Modi

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday hit out at Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar over the opposition's claim that Rashmi Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

MP Sanjay Raut said that if Rashmi Thackeray and PM Modi have met, then the PMO office should explain. "Kesarkar and his colleagues have no other job. They're upset. They have become slaves of the BJP and Modi. If they are saying that this is how the meeting took place, please explain to the PMO that the meeting took place on this date. We didn't meet anyone." He further criticized Kesarkar and challenged him to get elected from Swantwadi.

"The prime minister and home minister will have to give an account for the entire 10 years. How much black money was given to topple the government? Did you give MLAs and MPs to break the Shiv Sena and NCP parties? Come up with this account, we are also ready for discussion. Don't come to Maharashtra and entertain. You will know in the 2024 elections," Raut said.

Modi-Shah come to entertain people



"Sometimes Modi comes, sometimes Shah comes, it entertains the people of the state. You removed Article 370, which was supported by the Shiv Sena. Shah should manage his memory. Tell us what lights were installed by removing Article 370. Even today, thousands of Kashmiri Pandits are refugees. You don't see their outrage. You should be ashamed. Even today, 2-4 army personnel are being martyred. You should be ashamed. You should be ashamed if you lied to people about surgical strikes. Even today, Kashmiri children are restless. You should be ashamed of what happened when you announced 'Akhand Hindustan' and then Pulwama happened", Sanjay Raut said.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar seat belongs to the real Shiv Sena

"I thank Amit Shah for taking along those who have been accused of corruption. We're going to hit the same shot. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar seat belongs to the Shiv Sena. The real Shiv Sena is fighting and winning. If the BJP takes that place from the gang created by Amit Shah, they should be ashamed. They are replacing the Shinde gang. Not ours. We are fighting and winning the seats that we have in our tradition," Raut said.

We will contest from Kolhapur, says Congress

"In Sangli, the Congress lost by 3.5 lakh votes. In 2019, there was no Congress candidate in Sangli. The constituency is no longer that of the Congress. But The Shiv Sena has been fighting Kolhapur continuously for 30 years. The current seat is ours. Actor Ramesh Dev is also contesting from Kolhapur on a Shiv Sena ticket. That seat belongs to us," Raut told the Congress.

Prakash Ambedkar won't help BJP

"We are people who keep our word, some people indirectly help the BJP. Mayawati is in UP. This is said for many in Maharashtra as well. They are working with a hidden agenda of the RSS. Prakash Ambedkar is a member of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Today, senior leaders will sit down and hold talks with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi," he said. "We have sincere faith in Prakash Ambedkar. Prakash Ambedkar is the son of the soil of Maharashtra. He is the successor of Babasaheb Ambedkar. We are sure that they will not help the BJP directly or indirectly," Raut said.