Sanjay Raut says 105 people sacrificed their lives to establish Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut extended his greetings to the people of the state on Maharashtra Day and said that 105 people sacrificed their lives to establish the state.

Maharashtra is an important state of the country, there is a nation in Maharashtra itself, in a city like Mumbai, there is a whole nation's language, 105 people sacrificed for the establishment and construction of Maharashtra, Raut said.

There is some such force sitting in Delhi which wants to break Maharashtra once again and wants to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra, but no one can separate Mumbai from Maharashtra as long as we have breath, he alleged.

Earlier in a day, Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde paid tributes to martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, on the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of the state’s formation. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray also went to Hutatma Chowk and paid floral tributes to the martyrs.