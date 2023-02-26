Sanjay Raut says, BJP and Owaisi are Ram and Shyam ki Jodi

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Asaduddin Owaisi are 'Ram and Shyam ki Jodi'. Shiv Sena will fight alone. Veer Savarkar was a legend of Maharashtra. He is the brave son of Maharashtra, Central Government should give Bharat Ratna to him.

All India Majlia-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had attacked the political parties of Maharashtra in Mubra on Saturday. While addressing the rally, targeting Shiv Sena said, they say save secularism. Is Shiv Sena secular? Owaisi called Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde 'Ram and Shyam's pair.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took a swipe at his former leader Uddhav Thackeray by stating good relations have to be maintained with the Centre to get development funds, and work gets done on the ground and not online or from home.

Shinde said one needed to keep ego aside for the state, a swipe at Thackeray, who as chief minister of the Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation between 2019 and 2022, often sparred with the Narendra Modi government.