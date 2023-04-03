Sanjay Raut slams Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena roadshow says they know nothing about Savarkar

Maharashtra MP Sanjay Raut launched an attack against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena stating that there was no match between the ideologies of RSS and Veer Savarkar

On being asked about the Savarkar Gaurav Yatra being taken out by BJP and Shiv Sena in Thane, Raut accused them of doing the yatra only for political benefits.

Veer Savarkar has always been ideal for us. But they (BJP-Shiv Sena) are doing this only for political benefit. Those who are taking out the Gaurav yatra, what do they know about Savarkar? About Savarkar ji’s scientific view of Hindutva? About is thought on cows? he said.

Raut said, There was no match between the ideology of Savarkar Ji and RSS. RSS did not accept Savarkar ji’s Hindutvad. Savarkar was against growing a beard, and he used to say that beard only suits Chhatrapati Shivaji and no one else. Will Eknath Shinde cut his beard?

Yesterday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena’s ‘Savarkar Gaurav Yatra’ in Thane. The yatra comes amid the efforts by the ruling coalition to play up Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Veer Savarkar following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Rahul, who was disqualified as an MP after being convicted in the criminal defamation case over a remark on the Modi surname, on March 25, had said, “My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi. Gandhis don’t apologise to anyone.”