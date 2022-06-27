Sanjay Raut targets Gulabrao Patil over his old video

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader MP Sanjay Raut has become aggressive against the MLAs who challenged the Shiv Sena by revolting under the leadership of Eknath Shinde. Through his aggressive writings and speeches, he is covering rebellious MLAs. Meanwhile, now Sanjay Raut has shared a video of Gulabrao Patil, in which he targeted Gulabrao Patil, Deepak Kesarkar, and Shahajibapu Patil.



Sharing the video Sanjay Raut wrote, "See who is using the language of changing father..Mr. Kesarkar. Have a little patience. Don't lose sight of the nature of the mountain bush. Do you know them. Jai Maharashtra!"

In the video, it was seen that Gulabrao Patil explained how Shiv Sena got him a ministerial post. Many Shiv Sainiks from the grassroots are seen describing how they got the MLA post. Also, Gulabrao Patil had said that Balasaheb Thackeray made Narayan Rane, who stole bicycles.

Sanjay Raut then targeted Gulabrao Patil. Speaking to the media after the tweet, Sanjay Raut said that "Gulabrao Patil had used the language of changing the father. All those who are close to him are traitors. Therefore, we are not shocked by the departure of Uday Samant, said Sanjay Raut, expressing his displeasure over the departure of Uday Samant."



