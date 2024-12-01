Sanjay Raut Urges Maharashtra Governor to Propose President's Rule Amid Political Crisis In State

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday called upon Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan to recommend President’s Rule in the state. Raut's appeal stems from the ongoing political unrest surrounding the Chief Ministership, which he described as a "mess" in Maharashtra's governance.In a statement to the media, Raut expressed concerns about alleged irregularities in the state’s political framework, particularly pointing to the handling of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during recent elections. "The people are aware of what is happening. The political scenario is chaotic, and this requires immediate intervention," Raut remarked.

Sanjay Raut alleged that the current state government led by Eknath Shinde operates contrary to constitutional principles and survives only due to protection afforded by the Supreme Court.He also claimed that the state government remained in power only because of the Supreme Court and former Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Raut said, adding that the caretaker government in Maharashtra is also against the Constitution, stated ANI.

"In Maharashtra, such a government was in power that ran because of the Supreme Court's protection and was against the constitution. DY Chandrachud is responsible for this. Now, this caretaker government is also against the constitution. It has been 10 days. They have a huge majority. BJP themselves have a majority but they haven't formed the government yet. They didn't even go to Raj Bhavan to stake claims to form the government. If we had been in the majority, they would have run every other day to stake a claim. What is happening? Bawakule (Maharashtra BJP president) is announcing that on 5th oath-taking ceremony will take place, is he the governor? Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Raut remarked. "Caretaker government is against the constitution. No one has claimed to form the government till now. Who will be the chief minister? No decision has been taken on all this till now. No one has met the governor till now for the formation of the government," Sanjay Raut added. The recent Maharashtra assembly elections saw a significant setback for the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, which managed to secure only 16 seats, compared to the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's strong performance of 132 seats.