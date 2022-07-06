"Sanjay Raut will end the rest of the Shiv Sena now" says rebel MLA Sandipanrao Bhumre

As Eknath Shinde became the Cheif Minister of Maharashtra, rebel MLA Sandipanrao Bhumre has lashed out at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. "It was not because of Sanjay Raut that we became MLAs, it was because of us that he became an MP. Raut is now going to wipe out the rest of the Shiv Sena too. It was because of him that the mutiny took place. Sanjay Raut is responsible for all this," said Sandipan Bhumare.

"Fifteen days later, we are home now. Eknath Shinde Saheb gave the order and we went with him without thinking. We did not go for money or any position. I have never given importance to money in my life. We went for Shinde Saheb. People close to Uddhav Thackeray told us. It simply came to our notice then" he said.

"The NCP was getting us in trouble. So we had to revolt. Uddhav Thackeray now holds daily meetings. He goes to Sena Bhavan. If he had done this already, he would have visited us. If our problems had been solved, this time would not have come today" he added.