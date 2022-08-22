Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended till September 5
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 22, 2022 05:14 PM 2022-08-22T17:14:07+5:30 2022-08-22T17:15:17+5:30
A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut till ...
A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut till September 5 in the Patra Chawl land scam case.The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Raut on August 1 in connection with alleged money laundering linked to a redevelopment project.Open in app