Sanjay Shirsat proposes breach of privilege motion notice against Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde camp Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat proposed a breach of privilege motion against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut to Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Shirsat said Raut has been putting pressure on Legislative Assembly Speaker and calling the government unconstitutional. Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra is illegal and formed against the Constitution.

Supreme Court has said that the Shiv Sena Shinde group’s Whip is illegal. The current government is illegal and formed against the Constitution, he said on Thursday. Narwekar said that he would not take a decision under anyone’s pressure.

I will take as much time as it takes to take a decision, I will not take a decision under anyone’s pressure. I will take a decision according to the law. It took more than 10 months for the court to take a decision,” he said.Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Tuesday said that he will decide on the disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp on the basis of law and no decision will be taken under pressure.