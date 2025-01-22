Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case: Absconding Accused Krushna Andhale Declared Wanted, Reward Announced

Beed, Maharashtra (January 22, 2025): Krushna Andhale, the accused in the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, remains at large more than a month after the incident. Police have intensified their search in neighboring states but have yet to locate him. Police have declared Andhale wanted and announced a reward for any information that could lead to his arrest.

Seven individuals have been arrested so far in connection with the case. All accused in the case, including Karad have been charged under MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act). The investigation has gained momentum with the involvement of the CID and now an SIT. Recently, officials within the SIT were replaced.

Meanwhile, Walmik Karad, who has been accused in an extortion case related to the murder of the Beed sarpanch, to 14 days’ judicial custody. Karad reportedly fell ill with a fever and cold and underwent a medical examination before appearing in court via video conference. The court has allowed him to use a CPAP machine during his custody.

Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9. Preliminary investigation indicated that Deshmukh had tried to resist an extortion attempt targeting an energy company operating a windmill project in the area.