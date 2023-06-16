Saraswati Vaidya murder case: Thane court sends accused Manoj Sane to police custody till 22nd June

The Thane court granted police custody of Manoj Sane until 22nd June, on Friday. Sane is charged with the brutal murder of his 32-year-old partner, Saraswati Vaidya. The victim and Sane had been living together in the same apartment for the past three years.

The brutal killing took place in a 7th-floor flat No. 704, of the Akashdeep building, though the date of the heinous murder is not known. The crime came to light this evening after some neighbours complained of a foul stench emanating from the closed flat and informed the police.

Upon receiving the information, a team from Nayanagar police station promptly arrived at the location and forcefully entered the residence. Inside, they discovered the victim's dismembered body, with some pieces missing or allegedly discarded. In response to the gruesome incident, the police have established a dedicated team to investigate the murder, determine the motives behind it, and track down the live-in partner.