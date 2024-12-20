Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Transfer of Beed SP

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was brutally murdered on December 9. This crime has raised concerns over the growing influence of criminals in the area. The incident has also dominated discussions in the state assembly's winter session.

Opposition leaders brought up the Beed murder and a separate violence case in Parbhani. After two days of debate, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the house on December 20 and made several key announcements.

Fadnavis confirmed that the Beed Superintendent of Police would be transferred in connection with the case. He also announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by an officer at the IG level would be set up to investigate the murder. Additionally, a judicial inquiry would be conducted into the entire matter.

"The state government will investigate the murder of former Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh of Beed through an IG level officer through an SIT. On the other hand, a judicial inquiry will be conducted into the entire case. Those involved in criminal activities in Beed district will be tracked down and action will be taken against them under MCOCA. Superintendent of Police (SP) Beed will be transferred. The government will assist Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased Santosh Deshmukh," Maharashtra CM said.

On December 18, police arrested Vishnu Chate, the prime suspect in the abduction and murder of Santosh Deshmukh, near Beed-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Chate is also named in an FIR for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 2 crore from a windmill company. Earlier, police arrested Jairam Chate, Mahesh Kedar, and Pratik Ghule in connection with the crime.