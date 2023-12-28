Satara City Witnesses Gunfire at Midnight

Satara: On Thursday, a group of vehicle owners got into a fight regarding parking in Satara's Kamani Haud area.

During the fight, a young man pulled out a gun and fired in the air. Satara City Police have arrested a man after the incident.

According to information given by the police, on Thursday, around 1 PM a group of young men was chatting near the city's Kamani Haud. A passerby asked one of them to move their two-wheeler behind, which sparked the fight. The passerby and his friend were beaten up by the group of six. One youth among them pulled out the gun he had on him and fired shots at the sky. This caused chaos in the area.

The police rushed to the incident after being informed and have confiscated the gun. They immediately started searching for the gun-bearing man. He was caught in his home at around 3:30 at dawn. His friends are on the run. A man named Vilas Peth (27, Shaniwar Peth, Stara) was injured in the scuffle and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The incident was not yet filed in the Satara city police station.