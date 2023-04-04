Satara district mandates mask-wearing for government employees amidst Covid-19 surge

To address the surge of COVID-19 and influenza cases in the Satara district of Maharashtra, the district administration has implemented preventive measures. The district collector has issued a mandate requiring government and semi-government office employees, college staff, and bank personnel to wear masks.

On Monday, Satara's District Collector Ruchesh Jaivanshi ordered that employees and officials working in government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks must wear masks due to the recent increase in COVID-19 and influenza cases in the area. The order went into effect immediately.

Apart from making masks mandatory for employees and officials, the Satara Collector Ruchesh Jaivanshi has also urged the people of the district to wear masks and follow social distancing and hand hygiene guidelines in crowded places such as weekly markets, bus stands, fairs, congregations, and weddings. The public health department of Maharashtra has been instructed to take preventive measures against COVID-19 and influenza.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 248 fresh coronavirus cases and one casualty, bringing the tally of infections to 81,45,590 and the death toll to 1,48,445. The state's tally of active cases stands at 3,532, according to a health official.

The previous day, the state had reported 562 COVID-19 cases.