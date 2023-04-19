Satara: Four hospitalized due to heat stroke amid rising temperatures

As the end of April approached, the temperature significantly increased, causing discomfort to a large number of people. Over the past two days, four individuals were admitted to Krantisinh Nana Patil District Government Hospital due to heat stroke.

In the Satara district, temperatures have been fluctuating between 39-40 degrees Celsius. Although there were unseasonal rains last week, the heat has returned, making it uncomfortable for people to go out during midday.

According to medical officials, there has been an increase in both coronavirus cases and heat stroke cases. The high temperatures are causing discomfort and nervousness among many individuals, with some even experiencing breathing difficulties. In the past two days, four patients suffering from heat stroke were admitted to the hospital, and their conditions are said to be improving.

People are being advised to avoid going outside between 12 noon and 3.30 pm when the sun is at its strongest, in order to prevent heat stroke. It is important to take precautions during this time to avoid falling ill.