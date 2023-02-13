Satara likely to experience harsh summer with mercury soaring to 35 degrees Celsius

The district continues to feel cold until the month of March. This year, however, there are indications that it is going to be a severe summer, and the maximum temperature in Satara city has touched 35 degrees in February itself. Due to this, it is sunny in the afternoon, while at present it is feeling less cold only in the morning.

It had been cold in the district since November. But citizens did not have to deal with the severe cold this year. because the temperature was constantly fluctuating. At the beginning of January, the cold increased. At that time, the minimum temperature of Satara city had dropped to 10 degrees only once. This was the lowest temperature in two years. However, after that, the mercury had risen to 19 degrees.

Although the cold is less severe this year, summer has already begun. because, since the month of February, the maximum temperature has been increasing continuously. The maximum temperature in Satara city has touched 35 degrees Celsius. Due to this, Satarkar feels the heat of the sun around noon. At the same time, the heat has also increased. So by evening, the cold had disappeared. So it's time to turn on the fans at night.

In the eastern part of the district, the heat wave has increased in Maan, Khatav, and Phaltan talukas. There is an intensity of sunshine in the afternoon. So summer is likely to start early this year. Since March 15 of last year, the maximum temperature has been rising. The summer is predicted to be intense as the mercury is rising early this year.