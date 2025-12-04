Satara Road Accident: Youth Dies on Spot After Two-Wheeler Hit by Speeding Truck

Maharashtra Road Accident: A tragic accident occurred, when a speeding truck hit two wheeler from behind while it was going towards Degaon Phata. In this accident, one youth died on the spot after the truck wheel went over his face, while the other youth was slightly injured. The accident took place on the December 2nd at 6:30 pm on the Degaon-Satara road, in front of Perfect Company. The name of the youth who died in the accident is Omkar Jaywant Gawli (age 20, resident of Bhosale Colony, Kodoli, Satara).

According to the information given by the police, Prathamesh Prashant Mane (age 22, resident of Kodoli, Satara) and Omkar Gawli were going towards Degaon Phata on a two-wheeler. Prathamesh was riding the two-wheeler and Omkar was sitting on the back. When they reached in front of Perfect Company, a speeding truck coming from behind hit their two-wheeler hard. In this collision, Omkar died on the spot after the rear wheel of the truck passed over his face, while Prathamesh was carried away by the truck for some distance.

Following a hit-and-run accident where the truck driver fled, Omkar was declared dead at the hospital, while Prathamesh received treatment and was released. Satara City Police have registered a case against the driver, with Police Sub-Inspector Rathod leading the investigation. Omkar's death has devastated his parents and younger brother, as he was the family's sole provider, working at a company in MIDC. Kodoli residents are demanding the immediate apprehension and prosecution of the truck driver.