Satara: Sachin vs Sara Tendulkar in Fun Tug of War – Who Won? (Watch Video)

During the inauguration event of the newly constructed Mandesi Sports Complex in Mhaswad, former legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his daughter Sara Tendulkar were seen engaging in a fun tug-of-war with local school children on Tuesday, December 10.

A video of the duo playing a rope game went viral on social media, and Netzines predicted who would win the tug-of-war game. In the video, Sachin and Sara are seen wearing casual black clothing, pulling rope in an open field with schoolchildren wearing uniforms.

The video is said to be from Mhaswad in Satara, an event organised by the Man Deshi Foundation to promote sports and community engagement among youth. Sachin Tendulkar, along with his family, visited Satara to inaugurate the modern stadium at the Mandesi Sports Complex, where he interacted with young athletes and encouraged them to pursue their sporting dreams.

Also Read | 'Vinod Kambli Didn't Have Talent...Sachin Had Much More..': Rahul Dravid's Old Video Goes Viral.

Accompanied by his wife, Anjali, and daughter Sara, Sachin expressed his commitment to fostering sportsmanship and development in the region. Chetna Sinha, Founder President of the Man Deshi Foundation, along with other dignitaries, including Prabhat Sinha and District Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh, were present to witness the event.

Satara, Maharashtra: Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, along with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, inaugurated a modern stadium at the Manndeshi Sports Complex in Mhaswad, Satara. He interacted with new players and participated in a tug-of-war game with children. The event was… pic.twitter.com/sX9cRQ3BrQ — IANS (@ians_india) December 11, 2024

Recently, Sara Tendulkar has taken on a significant role as Director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. With a master's degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London, she aims to strengthen initiatives focused on sports, healthcare, and education for underprivileged communities.