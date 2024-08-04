Satara: Woman Falls 100 Feet into Valley While Taking Selfie, Rescued by Local Trekkers (Watch Video)

In Satara, a young woman fell 100 feet into a valley while taking a selfie. Local trekkers, aided by a rope, rescued her. Rupali Deshmukh, a 29-year-old from Myni village in Khatav taluka, was visiting Sajjangad and Thoseghar waterfalls with friends. She lost her control while taking selfie in Borne Ghat and fell into a ravine.

After her fall, her friends called for help, prompting local trekkers to hurry to the scene. Home guard Avinash Mande descended with a rope, risking his life to save Rupali, who was quickly taken to the hospital.