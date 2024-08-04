Satara: Woman Falls 100 Feet into Valley While Taking Selfie, Rescued by Local Trekkers (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 4, 2024 11:47 AM2024-08-04T11:47:48+5:302024-08-04T11:51:36+5:30
In Satara, a young woman fell 100 feet into a valley while taking a selfie. Local trekkers, aided by ...
In Satara, a young woman fell 100 feet into a valley while taking a selfie. Local trekkers, aided by a rope, rescued her. Rupali Deshmukh, a 29-year-old from Myni village in Khatav taluka, was visiting Sajjangad and Thoseghar waterfalls with friends. She lost her control while taking selfie in Borne Ghat and fell into a ravine.
After her fall, her friends called for help, prompting local trekkers to hurry to the scene. Home guard Avinash Mande descended with a rope, risking his life to save Rupali, who was quickly taken to the hospital.
Open in app
Guys don’t play with ur life during monsoon season.— Sonu Kanojia (@NNsonukanojia) August 4, 2024
This video is from #Satara Maharashtra. Girl fell from 100 feet while taking selfie. Luckily she was rescued by rescue team…but everyone is not lucky like this girl. #Mumbai#Monsoonpic.twitter.com/DCrdF0g9KK