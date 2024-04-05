Satara: Youth Attacked by Leopard in Karad

Karad: A youth working in a field in a village called Bend in Karad Taluka was attacked by a leopard. The incident took place on Friday morning and the youth was seriously injured. He was treated at a primary health center in Kale. The incident has created an atmosphere of fear in the area.

The injured has been identified as Vijay Ramchandra Pawar (37). According to the information received from the spot, Vijay Pawar, a resident of Dhondewadi, had gone to the field near the village. Vijay was cutting grass grass on the banks of the stream when he was suddenly attacked by a leopard.



The incident scared Vijay. However, he resisted the leopard with his life. Shouting, he tried to drive away the animal. That's when the leopard pawed him on the shoulder and hit him on the head. After Vijay resisted strongly, the leopard ran away from the field. Vijay came to the village after the incident.

After receiving information about the incident, the staff, including Range Forest Officer Tushar Navale, immediately visited the spot. The team is still on the lookout of the leopard.