School Holiday in Maharashtra on September 27: Schools and Colleges Shut in These Districts Amid Heavy Rain

After a two-day break, heavy rainfall has once again lashed Nanded, Hingoli, Dharashiv, Latur, and other districts of Maharashtra as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for Konkan, Marathwada, and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra. The connection between Vidarbha and Marathwada has been cut off due to flooding, while the level of the Painganga river has risen significantly.

The Hingoli–Pusad road has been closed for traffic. Several vehicles stranded as a waterlogging and flooding situation was reported in Malegaon, Kalamduri taluka of Hingoli, throwing normal life out of gear.

With heavy rainfall forecast across the state for the next 48 hours, district administrations have declared holidays for schools in four districts of Marathwada—Latur, Dharashiv, Hingoli and Nanded. All schools and colleges, including private, government, semi-government, added and non-added, will remain closed for safety and precaution measures.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for September 27 to 29 in several districts, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and the ghats of Pune, Nashik, Satara, and Kolhapur. For September 28, Raigad district and the ghats of Pune have been placed under red alert, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall.