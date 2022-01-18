School Reopen: Child Task Force members positive about starting schools in Maha

Members of the Child Task Force are positive about starting schools in Maharashtra and a decision will be taken in today's meeting. The government had decided to close schools in the state till February 15 due to the growing number of covid cases. Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that there are different opinions about starting school now and it will be reconsidered after 15 days.

A member of the Child Task Force, Dr. Bakul Parekh said, "Given the growing number of corona patients in the state against the backdrop of Omicron, many parents were reluctant to send their children to school in such a condition. Personally, I think schools should be reopened as soon as possible. Kids get bored sitting at home. It is not known whether the schools will be reopened all over Maharashtra at the same time. It's okay to start a school where they're ready to go. "

In Mumbai, we will have to wait for ten more days to start school. If the cases are further reduced then it is okay to start school. We, the members of the task force, will decide on the scientific basis and will send our opinion to the state government, said Bakul Parekh.

Meanwhile, the school principals affiliated to Mesta have decided to start schools in the state from Monday, January 17, except for Mumbai, which is affiliated to Mesta in Maharashtra. Sanjay Tayde, President, Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (Mesta), said that the students will be taught in these schools only after getting the consent of the parents.

There are 18,000 schools affiliated to Mesta in Maharashtra. Many of these schools have shown readiness to start schools. Apart from this, Mesta has shown readiness to start 1st to 12th class in rural areas and 8th to 12th class in urban areas except Mumbai.