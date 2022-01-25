Schools started in Mumbai with strict adherence to COVID protocols: Mumbai Mayor

The schools in Mumbai opened for classes 1 to 12 on Monday with strict application of COVID protocols, said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

Notably, the schools in Mumbai have been closed since January 4 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Addressing a press conference here, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, "Schools have started in Mumbai. The old rules are applicable for running the schools."

She further said that only the children whose parents give permission to attend the physical classes will go to school while the virtual classes will continue for the students not attending the physical classes.

"The children whose parents give permission, only they will go to school. There will be a distance of 2 feet between the benches. School management will decide the number of children in classes," she said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray has said that parents are free to make their own decisions in this regard and should send their children to school.

Thackeray on Sunday told reporters, "Even though we are re-opening schools from Monday, it is not compulsory for students to come to school. Parents are free to make their own decisions in this regard and should send their children to school only if they feel it is safe."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor