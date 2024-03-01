Scuffle Breaks Out Between Shinde Minister Dada Bhuse and MLA Mahendra Thorve in Vidhan Sabha Lobby, Read What Happened

Mumbai: The budget session of the state government is currently underway in Mumbai. Today is the fifth and final day of the session. However, on the last day, differences within the Shiv Sena Shinde faction seem to have come to the fore. Minister Dada Bhuse and MLA Mahendra Thorve had an argument while speaking in the lobby of the Assembly.

Minister Dada Bhuse and Karjat MLA Mahendra Thorve got into an argument which escalated into a scuffle. The dispute is said to have been resolved after ministers Shambhuraj Desai and Bharat Gogawle intervened. Speaking to the media, Minister Shambhuraj Desai said that there was no dispute between Mahendra Thorve and Dada Bhuse.

"Nothing happened between the two. Just because they raised their voice, does not mean they were fighting. I learned that Mahendra Thorve's voice was raised while talking to Dada Bhuse about some work. So I took Mahendra Thorve aside and communicated." Minister Shambhuraj Desai said That Mahendra Thorve had work in his constituency. "Is there any evidence that there was a scuffle?" asked Minister Shambhuraj Desai.

Misunderstanding happen- Pratap Sarnaik

"I spoke to Dada Bhuse, there was a misunderstanding. Dada Bhuse is a minister and has been loyal (to Shiv Sena) since the time of Dighe. An MLA is a person. It is not fair to compare what happened outside the House to the firing. There was no pushing. The MLA was insisting that the work be done before the model code of conduct comes into force." Mla Pratap Sarnaik said the chief minister had taken cognizance of such incidents.

Furthermore, Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of the opposition in Vidhan Sabha has demanded CCTV footage of the incident during the resumed session. Dada Bhuse responded to this demand by stating that since there was no fighting, he did not mind the footage being investigated.