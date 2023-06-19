Security guard administers saline to patient in Latur govt hospital

Latur district was gripped by shock as a video went viral on social media, depicting a security guard administering saline to a patient at Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The incident occurred on Saturday, prompting the hospital authorities to swiftly respond by appointing an inquiry committee to probe the matter. Dr Uday Mohite, the acting dean of Vilasrao Deshmukh GMCH, confirmed the establishment of the committee to conduct a thorough investigation.

Following a scuffle, Bashir Shaikh (58) from Wala, Renapur tehsil, was admitted to the hospital's accident department on Friday afternoon. After receiving initial medical care, he was transferred to ward number 21 at approximately 4:30 pm for further treatment.

Meanwhile, a security guard, present at the hospital, administered saline to the patient. At that time, the relatives of the patient took objection and complained to Dr Mohite. He verified the video and taking serious note of the situation appointed a three-member high-level committee to investigate the matter, on Saturday. The committee comprises a trio of Medical Superintendents Dr Sachin Jadhav, Dr Sushma Jadhav and staff Rajshree Harangule. They have been ordered to investigate the incident and submit a report within two days. "Despite doctors, nurses and other staff present in the hospital, a security guard was caught while administering saline to a patient in the hospital. An investigation is going on as to how this matter happened. Upon getting the committee report, the truth will be revealed following which, appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty," Dr Uday Mohite said.