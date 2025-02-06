Seeshiv Munde Defends Father Dhananjay, Denies Domestic Violence Allegations After Court Orders Rs 2 Lakh Maintenance

Bandra Family Court has ordered Minister Dhananjay Munde to pay Rs 2 lakh in maintenance to Karuna Munde following the hearing of a domestic violence complaint filed by her. After the court's ruling, Munde addressed a press conference, stating that Karuna intends to challenge the decision in the High Court. Karuna, on the other hand, confirmed her plans to seek Rs 15 lakh from Munde, citing unpaid house installments for several months. However, a shocking development has emerged, with Karuna and Dhananjay Munde's son making startling revelations about his mother.

Seeshiv Munde, the son of Dhananjay and Karuna Munde, has spoken out in support of his father, claiming, "My father is not perfect, but he won’t cause harm." In an Instagram story, Seeshiv added, "Though my father was harsh with my mother, he never treated us the same way." His statement has sparked a new twist in the ongoing Munde family dispute, suggesting that the case may take a different direction.

Seeshiv Dhananjay Munde, in a recent statement, opened up about the ongoing family issues, saying, "I am Seeshiv Dhananjay Munde, and I believe it's important to speak out because the media is turning my family into a source of entertainment. My father may not be perfect, but he would never hurt us. The domestic violence claims are not just about my mother and father—they are aimed at me, my sister, and my father as well. My mother beat my father, and that's why he left. She later abandoned me and my sister, asking us to leave because she has nothing to do with us."

Seeshiv also revealed that his father, Dhananjay Munde, has been taking care of him since 2020, while his mother, according to him, has no financial difficulties. He further accused his mother of making excuses and failing to repay the debt on their house. "Now, she’s fabricating a story to take revenge against my father," Seeshiv added.