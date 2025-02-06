Dhananjay Munde Found Guilty of Domestic Violence, Bandra Court Orders NCP Minister to Pay Rs 2 Lakh Alimony to Wife Karuna

NCP Minister Dhananjay Munde has been declared guilty in a domestic violence case by the Bandra Family Court following a complaint filed by his wife, Karuna Munde. The court upheld the allegations made by Karuna Munde, ruling in her favor. As per the court's decision, Dhananjay Munde is now required to pay a monthly alimony of Rs 2 lakh to Karuna Munde.

Minister Dhananjay Munde has found himself at the center of several controversies in recent weeks. Calls for his resignation have intensified over multiple issues, including the windmill extortion case in Beed district, the murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, the alleged crop insurance scam, and the procurement scam in the agriculture department. Amidst these allegations, the Bandra Family Court has directed Munde to pay maintenance expenses to his wife, Karuna Munde, during the ongoing domestic violence case hearing.

Following the court's verdict, Karuna Munde said, "The battle I was fighting against my husband, who is a minister, was very difficult. All the agencies were on their side. I thank my lawyers for their support."



