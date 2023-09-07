Sena (UBT) delegation meets Ramesh Bais, demand Fadnavis’s resignation over police action against Maratha quota protesters

In a meeting with Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, a delegation of Shiv Sena (UBT) lawmakers sought the resignation of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis over police actions in the Jalna area against protesters calling for a quota for the Maratha community.

Talking to reporters, Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition in the legislative council, said Fadnavis, who is also a deputy chief minister, has expressed regret over the lathi charge on protesters in Jalna, but a mere apology won’t suffice. We have demanded that the home minister resign, Danve said.

Last Friday, after protesters allegedly refused to allow authorities to transport activist Manoj Jarange, who has been on a fast for Maratha quota since 29 August, to the hospital, the police in Jalna district baton charged and hurled tear gas shells to disperse a rowdy mob in Antarwali Sarathi hamlet. The violence that broke out there reignited the problem in the state and left about 40 officers, a few demonstrators, and numerous buses burned. Former minister and leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Aaditya Thackeray, demanded to know who had authorised the use of force against the demonstrators.

Who is General Dyer (a reference to the British officer who ordered the firing which led to the 1919 Jallianwala Baug massacre) among Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers (Devendra) Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar? who gave the orders to lathi-charge? Action will be taken against officials who lathi-charged, but what about those who issued orders from the government?” Thackeray said.