Sena vs Sena: Supreme Court to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging EC verdict tomorrow

The Supreme Court of India will hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging the Election Commission's order recognising the Eknath Shinde faction as the official Shiv Sena tomorrow. The hearing will begin at 3.30 p.m.

The Election Commission on February 17 allotted the party name [Shiv Sena] and the symbol [bow and arrow] to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction.

Uddhav Thackeray and his faction of leaders, who were upset with ECI's decision, said that they will approach the Supreme Court against their decision.

Thackeray had also demanded the dissolution of the poll panel; the Sena [UBT] leaders alleged that the Shinde faction stole the name and symbol from them.

Overjoyed with the EC order, the Shinde group took over the Vidhan Bhavan office on Monday and is likely to take over the party office in BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's headquarters as well.

They are reportedly also aiming to take control of the party funds currently held by the Thackeray faction. Though either faction is unable to come up with even a ballpark estimate of the corpus fund, some leaders indicate that it could be in the range of Rs 50–150 crore, mobilised over a period of time.