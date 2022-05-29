Senior citizen robbed of cash and jewellery in Mumbai, 4 held
Mumbai Police arrested four persons on Sunday for allegedly robbing a senior citizen of jewellery and cash amounting to Rs 1.87 lakhs in Mumbai, the police said.
Accused disguised as delivery men allegedly tied the hands and feet of a senior citizen at his house under Malad PS limits and robbed him of jewellery and cash, the police added.
( With inputs from ANI )
