Senior citizen robbed of cash and jewellery in Mumbai, 4 held

Mumbai Police arrested four persons on Sunday for allegedly robbing a senior citizen of jewellery and cash amounting to Rs 1.87 lakhs in Mumbai, the police said.

Accused disguised as delivery men allegedly tied the hands and feet of a senior citizen at his house under Malad PS limits and robbed him of jewellery and cash, the police added.

( With inputs from ANI )

