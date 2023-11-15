Senior NCP leader Jayant Patil tests positive for dengue
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 15, 2023 08:02 AM 2023-11-15T08:02:33+5:30 2023-11-15T08:03:12+5:30
Jayant Patil, the state president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, has confirmed his contraction of dengue. Patil shared the news on X formerly Twitter, revealing that he underwent a dengue test on doctors' advice due to a recent fever. The results prompted him to take a brief hiatus for rest and recovery.
कालपासून मला ताप आलेला असल्याने डॉक्टरांच्या सल्ल्याने मी आज डेंग्यूची तपासणी केली. थोड्या वेळापूर्वीच त्याचे रिपोर्ट आले असून मला डेंग्यू झाल्याचे निष्पन्न झाले आहे. काही दिवस विश्रांती घेऊन मी शक्य तितक्या लवकर माझ्या दैनंदिन व पक्ष कामकाजाला सुरवात करेन. pic.twitter.com/AkkQGS5zhM— Jayant Patil- जयंत पाटील (@Jayant_R_Patil) November 14, 2023
This announcement follows Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's recent hospitalization after being diagnosed with dengue. Patil expressed gratitude to well-wishers and stated his intention to resume daily and party responsibilities after a short period of rest.
Patil, attributing his decision to a recent rise in temperature, consulted doctors who recommended dengue testing. With the infection confirmed, he announced a temporary break before returning to routine activities.