Senior NCP leader Jayant Patil tests positive for dengue

Jayant Patil, the state president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, has confirmed his contraction of dengue. Patil shared the news on X formerly Twitter, revealing that he underwent a dengue test on doctors' advice due to a recent fever. The results prompted him to take a brief hiatus for rest and recovery.

This announcement follows Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's recent hospitalization after being diagnosed with dengue. Patil expressed gratitude to well-wishers and stated his intention to resume daily and party responsibilities after a short period of rest.

Patil, attributing his decision to a recent rise in temperature, consulted doctors who recommended dengue testing. With the infection confirmed, he announced a temporary break before returning to routine activities.