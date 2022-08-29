Separate lane to be created for vehicles using Mumbai-Pune E-way for Ganesh festival
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 29, 2022 02:05 PM 2022-08-29T14:05:36+5:30 2022-08-29T14:06:05+5:30
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday directed the state administration to create a separate lane at the toll plazas on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway for the vehicles going for the upcoming Ganesh festival.
A statement from the chief minister's office said the decision was taken to ease the movement of traffic on the highway.The 10-day festival begins on August 31. He also asked for increased manpower to prevent traffic congestion and rush at toll plazas during the festivals and holidays.