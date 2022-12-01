Server down at Mumbai International Airport, check-ins for all airlines affected

Airline services were hit on Thursday following a major system outage at Terminal 2 of the Mumbai airport. All of this has led to long queues as check-ins are delayed, upsetting the flight takeoff schedule too, sources said. One of two terminals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, T2 mostly deals with international flights but is also for domestic routes.

Due to the server down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued," said Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), according to news agency ANI. The airport administration is working to resolve this technical problem which is said to be due to the server down and the service will be restored soon, the airport said, according to ABP Majha.