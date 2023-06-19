Seven-year-old girl accidentally hangs herself on makeshift swing in Pune

In the Ambegaon locality of Katraj, a tragic incident unfolded when a seven-year-old girl inadvertently took her own life while playing on an improvised swing constructed from a rope and towel fastened to a window.

Aditi Dattatray Kulkarni, a resident of Malharinagar in Ambegaon, Katraj, was the young girl involved in the distressing incident. At the time, Aditi's parents were away, leaving her under the care of her grandmother. Being the only child, she was deeply engrossed in her play on a makeshift swing made of a towel and rope, attached to a window. Tragically, she lost her balance and became entangled in the noose, leading to the unfortunate outcome.

Upon hearing the desperate cries for help from her grandmother, concerned neighbors quickly gathered at the scene. Acting promptly, they untied the noose and swiftly transported the young girl to the hospital. Despite receiving immediate medical attention, tragically, she succumbed to her injuries before receiving further treatment. The Bharti Vidyapeeth police station has registered a case of accidental death in relation to this heart-wrenching incident.